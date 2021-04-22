Here’s an ETF to Play the Current Health Care Delivery Landscape

Covid-19 certainly changed the way health care delivery was performed. The pandemic saw a substantial rise in telemedicine, which investors capitalized on using the Global X Telemedicine and Digital Health ETF (EDOC).

“The COVID-19 pandemic shifted life as we knew it prompting the adoption of technological medical approaches,” a Benzinga article noted, highlighting stocks that are thriving in this “new normal” of healthcare. “Telemedicine, for example, was widely criticized before and now is one of the most useful tools for better patient management and minimizing disruption in healthcare delivery.”

EDOC seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of telemedicine and digital health. This includes companies involved in Telemedicine, Health Care Analytics, Connected Health Care Devices, and Administrative Digitization.

The fund offers investors the following:

High Growth Potential: EDOC enables investors to access high growth potential through companies at the leading edge of a structural trend affecting the global healthcare industry.

An Unconstrained Approach: The fund’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, EDOC delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the telemedicine & digital health theme.

EDOC data by YCharts

Using the Home as a Wellness Sanctuary

With more time being spent at home, finding ways to cure the mind and body is turning residences into their own respective wellness sanctuaries. This can help fuel funds like the Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT).

BFIT seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Health & Wellness Thematic Index. The fund invests more than 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the securities in the underlying index.

The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that provide products and services that facilitate physical wellness through active and healthy lifestyles.

“It’s no secret that the pandemic has created a surge in demand for wellness design features,” a Forbes article noted. “These were already increasing in popularity before a killer virus drove millions of Americans into their homes for most of a year. Architects, builders, remodelers, retailers and interior designers are all getting increased requests for home features that can enhance health and well-being.”

For more news and information, visit the Thematic Investing Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.