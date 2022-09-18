Here's An Eco-Friendly Way to Boost Your Home's Value by Up to 15%

If you're a homeowner, you're perhaps always on the lookout for ways to ratchet up your home's value. And unless you've been living under a rock for the last two years, rather than in your lovely home, you've been aware of the wild housing market in the wake of COVID-19. According to Redfin, the median price of a home sold in July 2022 was $412,198, which certainly isn't chump change. The tide seems to be turning against home sellers ever so slightly, however, as Federal Reserve rate hikes have driven up historically low mortgage interest rates and the market has cooled a little.

Maybe it's come time for you to list your house for sale and see if you can find a willing buyer. Are you wondering what home features might be worth more money and trying to decide how to spend some cash to give your home the best chance of selling for a good price. Well, have you considered…trees?

Wait, how much are trees worth?

Data from the United States Forest Service suggests homes with trees have anywhere from 3.5% to a 10% more value than homes without -- and other studies even say it's up to a whopping 15%. Let's say in your area, the median home price is that $412,198 figure listed above. But if you're fortunate enough to have several beautiful mature trees on your property, they could add around $14,000 to $61,000 of value to your home.

Why do people love trees?

Seriously, what's not to love about trees? At their most basic level, trees are beautiful to look at. I live in a neighborhood with many mature trees, and it's wonderful to walk around my neighborhood at any time of year and watch the trees bud, bloom, change colors, and drop their leaves. Trees also provide cooling shade -- and if you have a large shade tree in the vicinity of your house, you'll likely spend less on cooling your home thanks to that shade. Trees can also fight against the effects of climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and giving off oxygen. Plus, they can help mitigate soil erosion. In short, trees are often good.

What's the catch?

OK, so trees can also sometimes negatively impact your property value, but only under certain circumstances. If your trees are in poor shape, sick, or dead, that can subtract from your curb appeal when you're trying to sell your home. If trees block a particularly striking view, or worse, block drainage or vital home systems via their roots, that's also going to be detrimental.

Tree removal isn't cheap, either, with typical costs ranging from $150 to $2,000, according to This Old House. And depending on where you live, you may need to jump through additional legal or local government hoops to remove trees from your property. Dead or dying trees can be dangerous too as they are less structurally sound and more likely to fall over or drop branches during a storm. And that could lead to a potential homeowners insurance claim if the tree damages a covered part of the property. So if you have unhealthy or nuisance trees, watch out for these concerns.

How do I choose what trees to plant?

I'm hoping I've sold you on the benefits of healthy and well-maintained trees, for the planet as well as for your property value. If you're interested in adding some trees, you could start with the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree Wizard. This useful tool can make recommendations of the right trees for your climate, soil type, and more. You can also check out a local garden center or ask a landscaper for tips. It's important to choose the right kind of trees, and picking those that are native to your area will make it easier for them to grow and thrive in your specific conditions. You also need to properly care for your trees, and perhaps hire a landscaper if those skills are beyond you. Treat your new trees right and watch them grow up and increase your property values at the same time.

