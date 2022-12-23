Here's an Easy Way to Shop at Costco Without a Membership

You probably have several people in your life constantly raving about how much they love Costco. The brand has a lot of loyal fans due to its wide variety of products and low prices. Did you know you can shop there if you want the Costco experience but aren't ready to pay the yearly membership fee? Keep reading to find out how to shop at Costco without a membership.

Stock up on Costco goodies by shopping with Instacart

So you want to try some of the best Costco products that get a lot of praise? You can do so by placing an order through Instacart. The best part is that you don't have to be a Costco member. Instacart users can pick up their order or deliver it to their doorstep.

It's worth noting that product prices are usually slightly higher when shopping through Instacart compared to the in-store prices that members pay. But this solution offers a simple way to try Costco without investing in a Costco membership.

Instacart charges delivery and service fees, so keep this in mind before using this service to shop at Costco. Understanding these fees in advance can help you better stick to your budget.

Other ways to give Costco a try before joining

There are other ways to sample the world of Costco without a membership.

Here are two more options you may want to explore:

Shop at Costco with a friend

If you want to shop in person and aren't a Costco member, you can. But you'll need to go with a friend or family member with an active membership. Costco members can bring children and up to two guests. Your friend will need to pay to provide their membership details at checkout, but you can have them buy your items and you can pay them back after. This method gives you the perfect opportunity to see what it's like to be a member for a day.

Shop Costco.com in your pajamas

If you're hoping to avoid the in-store crowds, you can. Another way you can try Costco without being a member or stepping in the door is by placing an order at Costco.com. Non-members can shop and get items delivered to their homes.

One thing to keep in mind is you will pay slightly more when shopping this way. That's because Costco implements a 5% surcharge on most purchases (except prescription drug items) for non-members. This charge is something to consider if you want to avoid extra fees.

How much will this fee impact your shopping bill? Imagine you buy $200 worth of items at Costco.com. You'll be charged $10 for this convenience. If you decide to become a member, you can avoid the 5% surcharge by purchasing a membership before finalizing your order.

A warehouse club membership could be a win for your wallet

Should you join a warehouse club? Only you can decide if this move fits your personal finance goals. But the above solutions give you a way to check out Costco to determine if it's a good investment for you and your family.

While warehouse clubs aren't for everyone, many people find they can keep more money in their bank accounts by investing in a membership and buying essentials in bulk. Life isn't cheap, so small savings can add up to make a significant difference in your life.

