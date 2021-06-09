Here's All You Need to Know About Ford's (F) 2022 Maverick Trucklet

Ford F recently unveiled its newest and most affordable compact pickup truck — 2022 Ford Maverick — a dream truck for customers.



This unibody-based trucklet comes as a four-door pickup that seats five, with a full-hybrid powertrain, and offers up to 40 miles per gallon from its standard hybrid powertrain and 500 miles of range on a single tank of gas. The Maverick starts at $21,490 ($19,995 MSRP plus $1,495 for destination) for the base model.



The Ford Maverick offers two different powertrain options. The standard option is the 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine hybrid powertrain that delivers 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, it offers 1,500 lbs of payload capability and 2,000 lbs of towing capacity.

To augment the capability and performance, a conventional powertrain is also available. The truck's optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder delivers a stellar 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. The combustion powetrain comes with an optional 4K Tow Package, doubling the towing capacity to 4,000 pounds.



The interiors of the pick-up are extremely stylish and spacious. An 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and standard FordPass Connect with embedded modem is standard. From the driver's seat, the Maverick offers five drive modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Tow/Haul), as well as Ford Co-Pilot 360 safety systems, like automatic high beam headlamps and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking as standard. Adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centering, reverse sensing system and lane departure warning, among other safety and convenience features, will also be available.



Maverick turns out to be most versatile when it comes to functionality with its unique FLEXBED, which enables transforming the cargo box into a complete makerspace. FLEXBED gives customers storage solutions to secure cargo, while accommodating Ford accessories and creative DIY solutions. The 4.5-foot bed can carry 1,500 pounds of payload and has a six-foot floor with the tailgate down.



Maverick is offered at three trim levels — XL, XLT and Lariat. The XLT has a storage cubby in the side of the bed, while the Lariat has two. There will also be an FX4 package available for the all-wheel-drive XLT, while the Lariat sports all-terrain tires and additional underbody protection as well as two more drive modes (Mud/Rut and Sand) and hill descent control for off-road operations.



With the 2022 Maverick, Ford is providing an undefeatable solution to satisfy customer demand for small trucks. This vehicle is designed to appeal to small-car buyers, people who never knew they wanted a pick-up in the first place.



The Maverick will hit the market later this fall and customers can place an order for the same on Ford’s website.



The First Edition package is the only option available for the first model year. The First Edition takes a Lariat trim Maverick and incorporates innovative graphics on the hood and lower doors, a high-gloss black roof and body-color door handles. The First Edition's wheels too are enhanced, and the Rapid Red exterior paint color is also unique to this version.

Ford Battles Chip Crunch

With the global economy gradually recovering from the mayhem caused by the pandemic, auto sales have managed to rebound faster than anticipated. However, semiconductor makers have not been able to meet the surging demand for automotive semiconductors and will take months to realign production to cater to this upswing in demand. This led to a global shortage of semiconductors in the auto sector, which might dent automotive sales.



Ford predicts that the impact of the global chip shortage is likely to extend into the second half of the year as well. In fact, the company has already suffered a loss of 200,000 units in the first quarter of 2021 and anticipates a further loss of 200,000 units in the second half of the year.



Ford plans to curtail production across eight of its plants in North America during June, for various periods of time. Unfortunately, the Detroit-based automaker predicts that chip shortage could hit its 2021 EBIT to the tune of $2.5 billion.



While the company expects improvement by the fourth quarter of 2021, there is also a potential threat of the impact extending all the way into 2022.



Other automakers grappling this supply-chain issue, include General Motors GM, Toyota TM and Honda HMC.



Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

