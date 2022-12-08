Here's a Free Way to Thank Your Amazon Delivery Driver With a $5 Tip

The holiday season is a busy time for online shoppers, but it's even busier for delivery drivers. Amazon is making it easy for customers to thank the people who deliver their packages. You can send a thank you in the form of a $5 tip -- and it costs you nothing extra to do. Find out how simple it is to send a free thank-you tip to your Amazon delivery driver.

It's a busy time of year for many workers

For many workers, especially those in retail and customer service roles, it's a hectic time of year. That's also the case for delivery drivers. Many of us do much of our shopping online. That's a lot of packages. All those packages have to get delivered by someone, and as you can imagine, being a delivery driver is a stressful job with a lot of responsibility.

If you're having a lot of packages delivered to your home this winter, you may want to consider going out of your way to show appreciation. One option is to write a thank-you note to the people who bring your packages. Another way to show appreciation is having snacks and drinks available for drivers when they drop off a package on your porch. If it's within your budget, you could give a tip or another gift to show you care.

Say, 'Alexa, thank my driver' to send a $5 tip

If you've been ordering gifts and other holiday essentials from Amazon, don't miss out on the chance to send your delivery drivers a tip. Once you receive a package, you can use your Alexa-enabled device to show your appreciation. Just say, "Alexa, thank my driver," and Amazon will let your most recent delivery driver know that you sent your thanks.

Amazon will take that one step further by sending a $5 tip on your behalf at no cost to you. For the first 1 million thank-yous, Amazon will send a $5 tip for each. Since this is a free way to show appreciation and will financially benefit your delivery diver, it's worth doing.

In addition, Amazon will reward the top five drivers with the most thank yous. Each will get a $10,000 bonus and an additional $10,000 to donate to their chosen charity. If you don't have an Alexa-enabled device, you can use the Alexa or Amazon mobile apps to send your thanks. This service is available to all U.S. Amazon customers.

With the high cost of goods and services and an increased workload, your delivery drivers will likely greatly appreciate the extra boost to their bank accounts. Plus, your thank you will brighten their busy days.

It's the season to show appreciation

This time of the year is the perfect time to show appreciation to the people closest to you. But it's also an ideal time to thank those who help to make your daily life easier. The best part is you don't have to spend money to show you care.

If money is tight, there are free ways to spread holiday cheer. This Amazon service provides a simple, no-cost way to give thanks. You're not alone if you're looking for ways to save money. Check out our personal finance resources for helpful tips.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

