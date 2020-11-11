Here’s A Chance To HODL 1 BTC With Bitcoin Black Friday

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin Black Friday.

Join the waitlist for the Fold Bitcoin rewards card If you are already on the waitlist, refer friends to join

Bitcoin Black Friday has partnered with Fold to give away an entire bitcoin (yes, 100,000,000 sats) to one winner who opts into the Bitcoin circular economy between now and November 27 (Black Friday).

To enter, customers simply need to join the waitlist for Fold’s much-anticipated Bitcoin rewards debit card and confirm their sign up with Carrot (you can find the waitlist by clicking on the promotional banner at BitcoinBlackFriday.com). As a company focused on putting bitcoin within reach of every shopper and building the circular economy, Fold is driving even more attention to Bitcoin-based commerce by minting one lucky winner as a sats hundred-millionaire in this unprecedented giveaway.

San Francisco-based Fold has an eye toward a world of hyperbitcoinization and is ushering in a new wave of Bitcoin users by building a payments stack for that new economy. Fold’s products are onramps for new Bitcoiners, facilitating the spending, earning and saving of bitcoin. Its newest product, the upcoming bitcoin rewards debit card, is a first of its kind, giving a percentage of purchases back in bitcoin to users every time the cards are swiped. For the debit card, Fold has partnered with Visa to offer rewards denominated in bitcoin instead of in points or airline miles, as with most other rewards cards.

“We’ve got a simple plan: Give away as much bitcoin as we can to as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time,” said Will Reeves, CEO of Fold. “We believe that Bitcoin is for everyone, and we’re building a product that makes it easy for everyone to accumulate it on everyday purchases. Many of our users are averaging 10 to 15 percent cashback in bitcoin on their purchases due to the appreciation in bitcoin’s price.”

Fold’s focus on building the bitcoin circular economy makes it the perfect partner for Bitcoin Black Friday, an annual event that has highlighted the growth of bitcoin commerce since 2012. Featuring deals from bitcoin-accepting merchants and from bitcoin product companies, Bitcoin Black Friday is a one-stop directory for Bitcoiners and those joining the bitcoin economy, giving them an easy way to save money and stack sats leading up to and on Black Friday (November 27) and Cyber Monday (November 30).

With this partnership minting a new full-coiner, Fold and Bitcoin Black Friday are bringing attention to the onramps developing for bitcoin and adding growth to the bitcoin circular economy.

To become eligible for the 1 BTC giveaway, if you are not already on the Fold waitlist:

Click on the promotion at Bitcoin Black Friday Join the waitlist for Fold's new bitcoin rewards card Confirm your sign up with Carrot

4. Stay tuned to Bitcoin Black Friday on November 27 when the winner is announced!

If you are already on the Fold Waitlist, you can also use your referral link to invite your friends to join the waitlist, and you will receive another entry in the Bitcoin giveaway for every referral that completes the process!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.