By Michael Foster

Worried about a 2018 (or worse, a 2009) repeat?

Good news: IaEURtmve got a closed-end fund (CEF) that should be on your list no matter what happens: it carries a special aEURoeinsuranceaEUR policy if markets head south; itaEURtms nicely positioned to gain when markets rise; andaEUR"the cherry on topaEUR"it pays a massive 10.3% dividend.

But before we get to this all-weather fund, I have something I need to tell you about those pullback worries: theyaEURtmre way overblown. Because despite fear-mongering headlines, my latest research shows thereaEURtms every reason to expect stocks to hit all-time highs againaEUR"and soon. Here are three reasons why.

Reason #1: More Houses Changing Hands

Home sales were a big worry in 2018, with some markets dipping as interest rates rose (and pricey spots like Seattle showing signs of a 2008-style crash). That raised fears of a domino effect, tipping the whole economy into recession.

Well, those worries are over.

Cheap Mortgages Return



With interest rates plunging, home sales are up, and real-estate fears are subsiding.

Lower Rates Keep Buyers Bidding



While sales arenaEURtmt yet where they were at a couple years ago, the trend is positiveaEUR"and it shows no sign of stopping, thanks to another big economic driver.

Reason #2: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

Americans are buying more houses because they have more money. The trend here is indisputable, and it hasnaEURtmt slowed, no matter what scary trade-war headlines say.

2 Ironclad Trends



In short, wages have been rising for years, and gains have sped up as the unemployment rate dives. At 3.5% unemployment, America is technically at full employment, where anyone who wants a job can get one. While this trend will have to end eventually, thereaEURtms no evidence weaEURtmre anywhere near that point.

Reason #3: The Economy: A Straight Line Up

The big headline is that GDP growth is still strong, with the most recent reading of 2.1% in line with growth trends over the last five years.

Economic Growth Still Solid



Some headlines have tried to stoke fear by noting that the growth rate has decelerated. While thataEURtms true, growth has slowed many times since 2009, in which time stocks have risen over 200%. Unless we see two quarters of growth below 1.5%, thereaEURtms little reason to fear.

And thataEURtms unlikely, thanks to what two lesser-known indicators are saying.

2 Reliable Signals Paint a Placid Picture



Consumer credit and retail sales are rarely looked at together, but they should be. Over the last few years, credit has stayed range-bound, showing that consumers arenaEURtmt overindulging. But they arenaEURtmt shying away from stores, either, with retail-sales growth positive for almost all of 2019 and at a steady pace similar to the earlier years of this expansion.

In short, the economy is still on the healthy, steady-growth path weaEURtmve seen for years, with neither bubble nor collapse likely soon.

About That aEURoeSafety-FirstaEUR Fund I Mentioned Earlier aEUR

