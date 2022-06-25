Here's 2 Reasons Why Adyen Is Rising to the Top in the Payments Industry

Netherland-based payments provider Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) was a relatively unknown player until it got on some investors' radar after replacing PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2018. But compared to PayPal, Adyen still fails to get name recognition from investors. However, that might soon be changing.

Here are two reasons Adyen is on the way to the top of the payments industry.

1. Adyen has a data advantage over competitors

Adyen started in 2006 with the idea of developing a modern payments platform. However, Adyen management realized early on that payments processing was already becoming commoditized. And to survive, the company needed to differentiate itself.

Management eventually decided to squeeze more value from the avalanche of transactional data that the company was collecting -- especially after gaining large customers like Uber (NYSE: UBER), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Soon after that decision, it began using insights from the analysis of its data stockpile to build new features and products that became extremely popular with merchants.

For example, among the first products to come out of Adyen's data-driven approach was RevenueAccelerate in 2016, which helped increase the payments approval rate for merchants on Adyen's platform. When Adyen introduced the product, few payments companies stressed increasing approval rates to boost merchant revenue. Instead, other payments companies tried to win over merchants by offering lower prices. Consequently, Adyen gained traction, as merchants with a large volume of transactions could gain much more revenue by raising approval rates than the merchants could save through lower costs from competitors.

Adyen continues to innovate beyond RevenueAccelerate. Last year, the company introduced a product called Score that uses artificial intelligence to identify malicious activity on a merchant's platform. The global online fundraising platform GoFundMe became one of the first users of Score.

2. Adyen disrupts the old value chain in the payments process

Historically, credit and debit card payments flow through a patchwork of many intermediaries, increasing the complexity and cost of money traveling across the payment network from shopper to merchant. However, today that old value chain is being threatened by Adyen.

Adyen might have started as a payments gateway and processor, but today it is much more. Adyen has put together the building blocks to become an end-to-end payments platform by replacing the functions of all intermediaries between the customer and the merchant, except for card networks like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA).

What is the benefit of using Adyen over the legacy system of multiple intermediaries?

First, merchants benefit from Adyen's integrated platform, which is much more efficient and less costly than the solutions offered by traditional payments providers, which often use complex, inefficient technology.

Second, it is very challenging for merchants to integrate the international operations of different intermediaries. Adyen is possibly the only company that can offer a globally integrated payments infrastructure platform to merchants -- which becomes even more important as retailers seek more global sales.

Most of Adyen's competitors are ill-equipped to serve the needs of merchants in a global marketplace -- a possible reason Adyen is outperforming its peers.

Potential slowdown scenarios

While Adyen's second-half 2021 net revenue growth of 47% year over year with an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 64% sounds fantastic in this challenging market, investors worry about merchant sales growth slowing in 2022 due to the halt of stimulus checks in the U.S., the Russian-Ukrainian war, and a possible recession.

After investors saw that April's Mastercard SpendingPulse report confirmed fears of slowing e-commerce growth, many e-commerce and payment stocks dropped. And Adyen was not immune to those concerns, with its stock slumping 40% year to date. Additionally, even with the drop, Adyen still sells at a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73. PEG ratios over 1.0 are considered a high valuation, especially in a bear market. Should a recession occur and merchants' sales growth shrink, Adyen's stock price could fall further.

However, in Adyen's last earnings report at the end of 2021, management said it has yet to see a sales slowdown on its platform. So while it is risky in the short term to invest in a high-growth company like Adyen before a potential worldwide recession, long-term investors should consider squirreling away a few shares of this dominant payments company, especially if shares fall further.

10 stocks we like better than Adyen N.V.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adyen N.V. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

{%sfr%}

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rob Starks Jr has positions in Mastercard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen N.V., Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Inc., Netflix, PayPal Holdings, Spotify Technology, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Adyen, Uber Technologies, and eBay and recommends the following options: short July 2022 $57.50 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.