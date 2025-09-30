Here's 1 Way a Fed Rate Cut Could Help This Digital Payments Leader

Key Points The Federal Reserve just cut its benchmark interest rate in September, and the dot plot indicates more to come.

Economic activity could receive a boost, with consumer spending getting a push.

Greater payment volume can positively impact revenue for this fintech enterprise.

It has happened. Early in September, the central bank in the U.S. cut its benchmark interest rate to a target range of 4% to 4.25%. This was the first time since December 2024 that a reduction was implemented. The market was anticipating this course of action.

There could be more to come. It's expected that the Federal Reserve will drop the federal funds rate to a target range of 3.5% to 3.75% before the year ends. Companies across the board will be impacted in different ways.

But a digital payments giant is set to benefit from this shift in monetary policy. Here's one way ongoing Federal Reserve rate cuts could help this business.

Boosting economic activity

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments platform that has 226 million monthly annual accounts. It handled a whopping $1.8 trillion in annualized payment volume during the three-month period that ended June 30. And it has been around for over two decades, helping shape the world of commerce.

PayPal would gain from a more accommodative stance that saw the Fed continue to cut rates. The business would benefit because lower rates are generally stimulative for the economy. This could boost spending on the platform.

Since PayPal essentially makes money anytime it handles a transaction, lower rates can lead to higher revenue with that increased spending. During the second quarter, the company generated $7.4 billion in transaction revenue. This represented 89% of the total sales base.

