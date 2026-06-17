Here's 1 Type of Investor Who's Being Utterly Neglected by SpaceX

Key Points

SpaceX is going to channel its spending into its considerable capex needs.

Activities like building rockets and satellite fleets aren't cheap, after all.

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The most talked-about new stock on the exchange in years, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), is many things. The company, better known as SpaceX, is a space exploration business, sure, but also a builder of next-generation data centers, a satellite communications specialist, a social media platform operator, and an artificial intelligence (AI) developer.

Yet nobody, not even the mighty and now inconceivably wealthy CEO Elon Musk, can build an enterprise that is all things to all people. And there's one important group of investors that has been completely shut out from this company.

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Several businesses in one

Before we identify this large and neglected crowd, it's worth a few words to explore what SpaceX is, before addressing what it's not.

Crucial to understanding the company is that it's a somewhat loose conglomerate lumped into three large reporting units. That's in contrast to most other companies in the space sector, which are highly focused on (you guessed it) either exploring the Great Beyond or supplying equipment and/or services for this activity.

The space segment isn't even the one generating the most revenue for the company.

Last year, it booked nearly $4.1 billion, less than half the almost $11.4 billion posted by the No. 1 segment, connectivity (basically the satellite operations anchored by the well-known Starlink). Bringing up the rear was the AI unit, which includes the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). AI earned slightly more than $3.2 billion in 2025.

Only one of the trio posted an operating profit in 2025, and that was connectivity; it landed in the black to the tune of $4.4 billion. In sharp contrast, AI, amid a major arms race to build next-generation data centers, lost nearly $6.4 billion. As for the space unit, it posted a $657 million loss that year.

The strength of the satellite operations, which was considerably bolstered by the acquisition of valuable direct-to-device (D2D) spectrum in a deal signed last year, is more than offset by the space and AI units. Both remain burdened by high capital expenditure requirements.

That's a big "if"

This stratospheric capex is sure to be a feature of SpaceX's operations for the rest of its life.

Particularly in the space and AI units, spending will be considerable and necessary if those businesses are to grow. Developing, building, and maintaining rockets are all capital-intensive endeavors, as are the data center build-outs that will span years. Is it any wonder the company was pushing to raise at least $75 billion in the IPO?

A business that's essentially forced to direct most (or even all) of its take on capex is going to have little or no cash for a feature many investors demand of stocks. Which brings us to the people and institutions that are getting a big cold shoulder from SpaceX -- income investors.

Was anyone hoping for a nice, steady, and ideally generous shareholder payout from the company? Well, too bad, they're not getting it.

SpaceX disclosed this in no uncertain terms in its foundational S-1 regulatory document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Within the 371 pages of that filing, less than a half-page is devoted to the company's dividend policy.

Which, in boilerplate language, bluntly states: "We do not anticipate declaring or paying any cash dividends to holders of our common stock in the foreseeable future."

Also, italic emphasis mine, "We currently intend to retain future earnings, if any, to finance the growth of our business."

Look elsewhere for a payout

To be fair to SpaceX, it's usually a given that a cutting-edge, capital-intensive company will devote financial resources mainly (or exclusively) to developing its business.

Most tech companies -- and in many ways, SpaceX is one -- do so for years before achieving sufficient scale. Once they become regularly profitable and free cash flow (FCF) positive, they turn on the dividend taps. Exhibit A: 21st-century Apple, which reinstated its payout in mid-2012 after a hiatus of nearly 17 years.

Personally, I don't feel SpaceX will be like Apple. Yes, the satellite segment is going gangbusters, but there are lots of talented competitors in the AI developer sphere, and the space business is always going to be a capital drain. Meanwhile, the stock's valuations are -- to quote a space metaphor -- simply out of this world.

Especially for income investors, there are plenty of other titles available that offer more reasonable ratios and regularly pay generous dividends. You don't even have to look that far -- a good starting point is the Dividend Kings, the small but sturdy collection of stocks that have made dividend raises at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running.

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Eric Volkman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.