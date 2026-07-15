Here's the 1 Thing to Look for When SoFi Reports Earnings on July 29

Key Points

SoFi stock gained more than 468% from 2022 to 2025, but it's down 30.6% this year.

It was one of the trading platforms that offered retail access to the SpaceX IPO.

The financial services segment has been slowing down.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

All eyes are on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) as it gets ready to report second-quarter earnings. After three blowout years during which it gained roughly 468%, it's down more than 30% so far in 2026.

There are various reasons the market has been disappointed in the stock this year, including its high valuation, a damaging short-seller's report, and a decline in its Tech Platform segment. When it reports second-quarter results on July 29, though, the one thing to look for is the growth in the financial services segment.

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The financial services segment covers all non-lending products, excluding the Tech Platform, which is a business-to-business platform. These are products like savings accounts and investing tools, and the segment has been growing rapidly.

For a while, financial services' growth was outpacing the lending segment. For example, in the 2025 fourth quarter, financial services revenue increased 78% while lending revenue was up 19%.

Lending has bounced back recently (up 55% year over year in Q1), and at the same time, the financial services segment has decelerated. In the 2026 first quarter, financial services products increased 40% year over year, while financial services revenue was up 41%. Financial services, though, still account for most of the product growth; 89% in the first quarter.

Management is guiding for similar growth for financial services for the full year, although it didn't provide specific second-quarter guidance figures for its segments.

One thing in SoFi's favor in the second quarter was the Space Exploration Technologies initial public offering (IPO). SoFi was one of five trading platforms that offered retail access to the IPO, and since the IPO was said to have been highly oversubscribed, that should show up in its results.

This is where SoFi's major growth opportunities are as it works to cross-sell products, and this is what investors should be looking at.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.