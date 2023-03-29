Markets
PSA

Here's 1 Stock I'm Not Worried About Right Now

March 29, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Matthew Frankel and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Real estate stocks have been hit hard in the recent downturn, with rising interest rates being responsible for a big part of the underperformance. However, one stock in my portfolio I'm not worried about at all is self-storage industry leader Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), which not only has excellent economics but also has a tremendous history of delivering value for shareholders. In this video I discuss Public Storage with colleague Tyler Crowe, and why I've owned the stock for nearly a decade with no plans to sell.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 29, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Public Storage
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Public Storage wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Public Storage. Tyler Crowe has positions in Life Storage. The Motley Fool recommends Extra Space Storage and Life Storage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSA
LSI
EXR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.