Here's 1 Stock I'm Not Worried About Right Now

Real estate stocks have been hit hard in the recent downturn, with rising interest rates being responsible for a big part of the underperformance. However, one stock in my portfolio I'm not worried about at all is self-storage industry leader Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), which not only has excellent economics but also has a tremendous history of delivering value for shareholders. In this video I discuss Public Storage with colleague Tyler Crowe, and why I've owned the stock for nearly a decade with no plans to sell.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 29, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Public Storage

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Public Storage wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Public Storage. Tyler Crowe has positions in Life Storage. The Motley Fool recommends Extra Space Storage and Life Storage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.