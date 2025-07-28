Here's 1 New Billion-Dollar Reason to Buy Solana And Never Look Back

Key Points Asset managers are migrating commodities like gold bullion to blockchains.

One such business just decided to move its gold holdings onto Solana.

These assets are just the early movers in a mega-trend that will benefit the chain.

Gold has always gravitated toward the world's deepest vaults, starting first with royal treasuries, then central banks, and now, apparently, blockchains. The latest flow is led by BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM), which just said it would convert as much as $1.1 billion in physical gold bullion into crypto tokens on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain.

For long-term investors, that single decision is one of the clearest signs yet that high-value, highly regulated commodities can, and will, live on Solana. If you have been waiting for a concrete, billion-dollar catalyst before adding to your Solana stack, this might be it. Here's why.

This chain is getting gilded

On July 7, BioSig inked a financing deal worth as much as $1.1 billion to build a commodities tokenization platform, starting with gold. A bit later, it was confirmed that the company would issue those gold-backed tokens on Solana's chain.

That single project is enormous relative to Solana's current real-world asset (RWA) footprint; all tokenized real-world assets on Solana total about $536 million today. If the full $1.1 billion in gold bullion shows up on-chain, the value of RWAs hosted by the network could thus jump by roughly threefold overnight. And that would certainly have a very positive impact on the coin's price.

But why did this business choose Solana specifically?

In short, it was the chain's low fees, which are typically fractions of a cent, and its lightning-fast transaction processing times, both of which matter when every token represents a bar of gold worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The chain's average throughput is about 1,671 transactions per second (TPS) as of noon on July 24, with its development roadmap aiming much higher via the upcoming Firedancer upgrade. Those performance stats will help treasurers move bullion-backed tokens (or any other kind of token) quickly without worrying about network congestion or fee spikes.

In other words, BioSig's bullion is finding a new home, and in doing so it is endorsing Solana's technical design as fit for purpose in the ultra-conservative world of precious metals custody.

That kind of validation is hard to buy, and even harder to ignore.

The tokenization segment is the future

Real-world-asset tokenization is no niche experiment, and it's likely going to be a huge driver of growth for Solana, as well as perhaps a few of its competitors.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) projects that just over $16 trillion of illiquid assets could be tokenized on-chain by 2030. Today, just $25 billion is tokenized across all chains, leaving a colossal runway for expansion.

Importantly, the ultimate winners of the tokenization trend are not decided yet, though there are a handful of early leaders, of which Solana is one. The chain is currently experiencing the fastest growth of tokenized stocks in the entire crypto sector, though it only hosts just over $96 million in that category today.

Add BioSig's gold tokens to the mix, and Solana suddenly hosts a diversified, multibillion-dollar basket of tokenized U.S. Treasury bills, cash, and commodities. Network fundamentals are already moving in tandem with inflows of new assets, as the chain generated $271 million in network revenue in the second quarter of 2025, topping every other chain for the third straight period.

Furthermore, rising revenue signals growing demand for block space, which is almost always a precursor to sustained token appreciation.

Of course, nothing travels in a straight line.

Other blockchains are vying for the same tokenization pie, and regulators still have to hammer out commodity-token rules in major markets. Yet Solana's design, coupled with a thriving ecosystem of compliance-ready service providers, means it can integrate know-your-customer (KYC) layers without rewriting its core code, which is a valuable capability, especially compared to some of the other players in the sector.

Assuming regulators approve genuine commodity tokens at some point -- and early signals look promising -- Solana's head start could solidify into an actual economic moat. But don't bet on that outcome just yet because there are still a lot of issues to resolve.

For investors, the takeaway is clear. Each fresh billion of real-world assets onboarded to Solana reinforces part of the investment thesis for the coin, namely that the chain that settles those RWAs fastest and cheapest will gain in value. This is a good time to be buying this coin.

Lastly, recognize that BioSig's gold is likely the opening salvo in a wider commodities rush, not an isolated event. So stay tuned.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.