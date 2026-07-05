Here's the 1 Crypto I'd Buy If I Could Pick Only 1

Key Points

Throughout its history, Bitcoin has bounced back from steep market declines such as it is experiencing now.

The pace of institutional adoption continues to intensify, as new use cases for Bitcoin are found.

While historical performance is no guarantee of future performance, Bitcoin's historical track record is impressive.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

A lot is weighing on the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. The latest is the current dicey situation involving Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, the largest Bitcoin treasury company in the world.

But here's the thing: Bitcoin's future growth prospects still look better than those of any other cryptocurrency. If I could buy only one crypto right now, it would be Bitcoin.

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Bitcoin's track record

First of all, Bitcoin has an uncanny ability to bounce back from adversity. While Bitcoin is now down 53% from its all-time high of $126,000, this is nothing new. There have been at least five other periods in Bitcoin's history when it has suffered equally devastating drawdowns.

The most recent period was in 2022, when Bitcoin lost 64% of its value. There were plenty of analysts and investors willing to write off Bitcoin back then, just as there are now.

But Bitcoin bounced back better than ever. In 2023 and 2024, Bitcoin turned in stellar triple-digit returns for investors before soaring to a new all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025.

The same pattern happened in the period from 2018 to 2021. In 2018, Bitcoin lost 73% of its value but then gained 94% in 2019 and 304% in 2020. In November 2021, Bitcoin hit a (then) all-time high of $69,000.

Institutional adoption

Maybe it's just a quirk of history, and this pattern of boom and bust won't repeat. But I wouldn't bet against Bitcoin right now. The reason lies in two simple words: institutional adoption.

In short, a mix of corporations, banks, financial institutions, and sovereign governments is embracing Bitcoin. For example, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest outlined eight different use cases for Bitcoin. These range from Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset to Bitcoin as "digital gold."

And things are likely just getting started. Right now, for example, investors typically allocate only a tiny portion of their portfolios to Bitcoin. What happens if that allocation rises over time, from 1% to, say, 5%?

There's a good reason why Morgan Stanley recently launched a new spot Bitcoin ETF. The goal is to get Bitcoin in the hands of even more investors.

When does Bitcoin reverse course?

Of course, it's likely a waiting game for Bitcoin investors. Bitcoin has already crashed through the $60,000 price level and may fall further, especially if the situation around Strategy deteriorates.

But if you're a long-term, buy-and-hold investor, keep your eyes on the big picture. For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been one of the top-performing assets in the world and a unique portfolio diversifier. If history is any guide, Bitcoin will soon bottom out before making a run at another all-time high north of $125,000.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.