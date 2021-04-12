Here're 3 Invesco Mutual Funds With Assured High Returns

With more than $1.35 trillion worth of assets under management (as of Feb 28, 2021), Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,000 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and the past performance.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX aims for total return that encompasses current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in fixed income securities and in derivatives and other instruments. However, investment grade fixed-income securities generally represented by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index are given primary focus. ACPSX has returned 5.9% over the past three years.

As of the end of December 2020, ACPSX held 986 issues, with 4.52% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 0.38%.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A OPGSX aims for capital appreciation. The fund managers invest in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold or other metals or minerals, gold bullion, other physical metals, and precious-metal-related ETFs. OPGSX has returned 18% in the past three years.

OPGSX has an expense ratio of 1.20% compared with the category average of 1.33%.

Invesco Discovery Fund Class A OPOCX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of American companies that its managers believe have good potential for growth. It mostly focuses on stocks of small-capitalization companies. OPOCX has three-year annualized returns of 27.2%.

Ronald J. Zibelli is one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.

