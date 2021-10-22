Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easy with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Our proprietary system currently recommends Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this independent oil and gas company a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources is 32.4%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 700.9% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 268.8%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Pioneer Natural Resources has an S/TA ratio of 0.36, which means that the company gets $0.36 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.32, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Pioneer Natural Resources is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 132.1% this year versus the industry average of 47.1%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 4.3% over the past month.

Bottom Line

Pioneer Natural Resources has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #2 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.

This combination positions Pioneer Natural Resources well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

