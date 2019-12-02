Here is the Stock to Play Retail

(New York)

Retail is a hard sector to invest in right now. Generally speaking it seems better to buy into broad retailers like Walmart or Target than into clothing specialists like Gap, and discount retailers seem better than traditional, but the whole industry is a battlefield. With that in mind, here is a good stock to look at: Tanger Outlets (SKT). The REIT owns 39 discount malls across the US and has a cheap valuation that seems to have suffered simply from being in the sector. The company is not financially distressed and sports a 96% occupancy rate at its malls. It is trading at about half the valuation of some other popular REITs and sports a hefty 9%+ yield. Because it is in the outlet mall space, it faces considerably less turmoil than traditional malls.

FINSUM: You probably saw a Tanger last time you were on the interstate. The fundamentals of this stock make it look like a good investment.

stocks

retail

outlets

discount

tanger

SKT

