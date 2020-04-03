Here Is a List of Companies That Have Suspended Dividends or Stopped Stock Buybacks in April

After dozens of companies suspended or cut their dividends in recent weeks amid the coronavirus-driven business slowdown, some analysts believe dozens more are vulnerable across a variety of sectors in the days ahead.

Take banks: After suspending stock buybacks in mid-March, eight big U.S. financial firms, including Bank of America (ticker: BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), appeared as though they could emerge from the coronavirus crisis with their dividends intact. After European and U.K. banks suspended their dividends on regulators’ urging, however, investors began sell U.S. bank shares amid concerns that a similar request could be made by federal regulators. (So far, though, analysts think U.S. banks should be able to maintain their payouts.)

What's more, the recently passed $2 trillion coronavirus relief act requires companies that accept federal aid to suspend buybacks, dividends, or other capital distributions until 12 months after the loan is repaid in full.

Here is a running list of companies that have cut or suspended their dividend payments or stock-buyback programs in April, as well as related news:

April 3

• The European Union’s insurance regulator has asked insurers and reinsurers in the region to temporarily suspend dividends and consider a postponement of bonuses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

April 2

• Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) suspended dividends and share buybacks, among a number of other measures, to conserve cash as its arcade-themed restaurants are closed.

April 1

• Texas-based utility CenterPoint Energy (ticker: CNP) said it would make a “targeted reduction” in the quarterly dividend of its common stock to 15 cents a share from 29 cents.

