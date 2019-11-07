Here Is A Chance To Get Starbucks Reusable Red Cup

(RTTNews) - Coffee retail giant Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) is giving its customers a free limited-edition reusable red cup.

To celebrate the start of the holiday season, Starbucks will give customers who order a holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on November 7 a free limited-edition reusable red cup, while supplies last.

The 2019 reusable red cup design is a riff on this year's holiday theme, with the words "Merry Coffee" dancing on an iconic holiday red background.

Four different designs will be available this year, featuring red, white and green patterns that look like holiday wrapping paper. The official names of the four cups are Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripes.

"Customers have really let us know that tradition is important to them," chief operating officer Roz Brewer told CNN Business. "Even when we introduce our pumpkin platform, they're already asking about Christmas."

Specialty holiday drinks that Starbucks is offering this holiday season include caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte, pumpkin spice latte, peppermint hot chocolate, peppermint mocha, hot chocolate and eggnog latte. It's also selling a number of seasonal foods, including a turkey and stuffing panini, sugar plum danish and gingerbread loaf, among others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.