Here Is How Much Millennials Pay for Groceries in Every State

February 04, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

Every generation in the U.S. has to cope with financial anxiety. It comes with the territory of living in a country where the cost of living relentlessly ticks up year after year. Millennials are no exception; in fact, studies show they’re even more anxious about money than boomers. One factor that could be driving their anxiety is the soaring cost of groceries.  

Though grocery prices are infamously rising across the U.S., the monthly amount consumers spend on groceries fluctuates state by state, and, interestingly enough, by generation. In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly grocery costs and other necessary monthly expenditures for millennials. The states below are ranked to show the most expensive to cheapest in terms of the monthly cost of groceries for millennials.

50. Hawaii

  • Household median income: $94,814     
  • Total cost of living annually: $132,989      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $7,715  

49. Alaska 

  • Household median income: $86,370     
  • Total cost of living annually: $78,043      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $7,668 

48. California

  • Household median income: $91,905     
  • Total cost of living annually: $104,999      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,548 

47. Maryland 

  • Household median income: $98,461     
  • Total cost of living annually: $70,537      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,366 

46. Vermont

  • Household median income: $74,014     
  • Total cost of living annually: $69,337      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,284 

45. Oregon

  • Household median income: $76,632     
  • Total cost of living annually: $73,541      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,278 

44. Idaho

  • Household median income: $70,214     
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,225      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,213 

43. Washington

  • Household median income: $90,325     
  • Total cost of living annually: $81,667      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,207 

42. Massachusetts

  • Household median income: $96,505     
  • Total cost of living annually: $95,400      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,196 

41. New Jersey

  • Household median income: $97,126     
  • Total cost of living annually: $78,135      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,190 

40. New York 

  • Household median income: $81,386     
  • Total cost of living annually: $72,590      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,137 

39. Florida

  • Household median income: $67,917     
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,689      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,125 

38. Montana 

  • Household median income: $66,341     
  • Total cost of living annually: $67,504      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,049 

37. Delaware 

  • Household median income: $79,325     
  • Total cost of living annually: $64,193      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,037 

36. Maine

  • Household median income: $68,251     
  • Total cost of living annually: $69,514      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,031 

35. Nevada

  • Household median income: $71,646     
  • Total cost of living annually: $70,354      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,025 

34. Connecticut

  • Household median income: $90,213     
  • Total cost of living annually: $74,557      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $6,008 

33. Minnesota

  • Household median income: $84,313     
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,509      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,973 

32. Rhode Island

  • Household median income: $81,370     
  • Total cost of living annually: $76,276      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,949  

31. Colorado

  • Household median income: $87,598     
  • Total cost of living annually: $74,124      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,937 

30. Arizona 

  • Household median income: $72,581     
  • Total cost of living annually: $69,706      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,908 

29. Kentucky

  • Household median income: $60,183     
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,865      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,873 

28. New Hampshire 

  • Household median income: $90,845     
  • Total cost of living annually: $74,812      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,867 

27. Virginia

  • Household median income: $87,249     
  • Total cost of living annually: $65,248      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,867 

26. Nebraska 

  • Household median income: $71,722     
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,408      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,849 

25. Pennsylvania

  • Household median income: $73,170     
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,935      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,849 

24. Ohio

  • Household median income: $66,990     
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,009      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,814 

23. West Virginia 

  • Household median income: $55,217     
  • Total cost of living annually: $47,617      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,802 

22. Wyoming

  • Household median income: $72,495     
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,496      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,797 

21. South Carolina

  • Household median income: $63,623     
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,036      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,791 

20. North Carolina 

  • Household median income: $66,186     
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,873      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,785 

19. Illinois

  • Household median income: $78,433     
  • Total cost of living annually: $56,258      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,767 

18. Michigan

  • Household median income: $68,505     
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,999      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,767 

17. Utah 

  • Household median income: $86,833     
  • Total cost of living annually: $72,880      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,720 

16. Indiana

  • Household median income: $67,173     
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,692      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,714 

15. Georgia

  • Household median income: $71,355     
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,010      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,668 

14. Tennessee

  • Household median income: $64,035     
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,992      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,668 

13. Wisconsin

  • Household median income: $72,458     
  • Total cost of living annually: $56,878      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,668 

12. Alabama 

  • Household median income: $59,609     
  • Total cost of living annually: $50,752      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,662 

11. New Mexico

  • Household median income: $58,722     
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,248      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,638 

10. Iowa

  • Household median income $70,571     
  • Total cost of living annually: $50,566      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,632 

9. Texas

  • Household median income: $73,035     
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,518      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,632 

8. South Dakota

  • Household median income: $69,457     
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,543      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,621 

7. Missouri

  • Household median income: $65,920     
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,976      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,603 

6. Louisiana

  • Household median income: $57,852     
  • Total cost of living annually: $47,165      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,597 

5. Mississippi

  • Household median income: $52,985     
  • Total cost of living annually: $46,702      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,597 

4. Kansas

  • Household median income: $69,747     
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,741      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,568 

3. North Dakota

  • Household median income: $73,959     
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,684      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,556 

2. Arkansas

  • Household median income: $56,335     
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,453      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,550 

1. Oklahoma 

  • Household median income: $61,364     
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,918      
  • Total cost of groceries annually: $5,550 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state as sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as; Gen Z born between 1997 or later, millennials born between 1981-1997, Gen X born between 1965-1980, and boomers born between 1946-1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Is How Much Millennials Pay for Groceries in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

