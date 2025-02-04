Here Is How Much Millennials Pay for Groceries in Every State

Every generation in the U.S. has to cope with financial anxiety. It comes with the territory of living in a country where the cost of living relentlessly ticks up year after year. Millennials are no exception; in fact, studies show they’re even more anxious about money than boomers. One factor that could be driving their anxiety is the soaring cost of groceries.

Though grocery prices are infamously rising across the U.S., the monthly amount consumers spend on groceries fluctuates state by state, and, interestingly enough, by generation. In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly grocery costs and other necessary monthly expenditures for millennials. The states below are ranked to show the most expensive to cheapest in terms of the monthly cost of groceries for millennials.

50. Hawaii

Household median income: $94,814

$94,814 Total cost of living annually: $132,989

$132,989 Total cost of groceries annually: $7,715

49. Alaska

Household median income: $86,370

$86,370 Total cost of living annually: $78,043

$78,043 Total cost of groceries annually: $7,668

48. California

Household median income: $91,905

$91,905 Total cost of living annually: $104,999

$104,999 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,548

47. Maryland

Household median income: $98,461

$98,461 Total cost of living annually: $70,537

$70,537 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,366

46. Vermont

Household median income: $74,014

$74,014 Total cost of living annually: $69,337

$69,337 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,284

45. Oregon

Household median income: $76,632

$76,632 Total cost of living annually: $73,541

$73,541 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,278

44. Idaho

Household median income: $70,214

$70,214 Total cost of living annually: $66,225

$66,225 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,213

43. Washington

Household median income: $90,325

$90,325 Total cost of living annually: $81,667

$81,667 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,207

42. Massachusetts

Household median income: $96,505

$96,505 Total cost of living annually: $95,400

$95,400 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,196

41. New Jersey

Household median income: $97,126

$97,126 Total cost of living annually: $78,135

$78,135 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,190

40. New York

Household median income: $81,386

$81,386 Total cost of living annually: $72,590

$72,590 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,137

39. Florida

Household median income: $67,917

$67,917 Total cost of living annually: $66,689

$66,689 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,125

38. Montana

Household median income: $66,341

$66,341 Total cost of living annually: $67,504

$67,504 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,049

37. Delaware

Household median income: $79,325

$79,325 Total cost of living annually: $64,193

$64,193 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,037

36. Maine

Household median income: $68,251

$68,251 Total cost of living annually: $69,514

$69,514 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,031

35. Nevada

Household median income: $71,646

$71,646 Total cost of living annually: $70,354

$70,354 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,025

34. Connecticut

Household median income: $90,213

$90,213 Total cost of living annually: $74,557

$74,557 Total cost of groceries annually: $6,008

33. Minnesota

Household median income: $84,313

$84,313 Total cost of living annually: $60,509

$60,509 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,973

32. Rhode Island

Household median income: $81,370

$81,370 Total cost of living annually: $76,276

$76,276 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,949

31. Colorado

Household median income: $87,598

$87,598 Total cost of living annually: $74,124

$74,124 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,937

30. Arizona

Household median income: $72,581

$72,581 Total cost of living annually: $69,706

$69,706 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,908

29. Kentucky

Household median income: $60,183

$60,183 Total cost of living annually: $48,865

$48,865 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,873

28. New Hampshire

Household median income: $90,845

$90,845 Total cost of living annually: $74,812

$74,812 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,867

27. Virginia

Household median income: $87,249

$87,249 Total cost of living annually: $65,248

$65,248 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,867

26. Nebraska

Household median income: $71,722

$71,722 Total cost of living annually: $53,408

$53,408 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,849

25. Pennsylvania

Household median income: $73,170

$73,170 Total cost of living annually: $55,935

$55,935 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,849

24. Ohio

Household median income: $66,990

$66,990 Total cost of living annually: $53,009

$53,009 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,814

23. West Virginia

Household median income: $55,217

$55,217 Total cost of living annually: $47,617

$47,617 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,802

22. Wyoming

Household median income: $72,495

$72,495 Total cost of living annually: $59,496

$59,496 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,797

21. South Carolina

Household median income: $63,623

$63,623 Total cost of living annually: $57,036

$57,036 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,791

20. North Carolina

Household median income: $66,186

$66,186 Total cost of living annually: $59,873

$59,873 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,785

19. Illinois

Household median income: $78,433

$78,433 Total cost of living annually: $56,258

$56,258 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,767

18. Michigan

Household median income: $68,505

$68,505 Total cost of living annually: $52,999

$52,999 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,767

17. Utah

Household median income: $86,833

$86,833 Total cost of living annually: $72,880

$72,880 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,720

16. Indiana

Household median income: $67,173

$67,173 Total cost of living annually: $51,692

$51,692 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,714

15. Georgia

Household median income: $71,355

$71,355 Total cost of living annually: $59,010

$59,010 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,668

14. Tennessee

Household median income: $64,035

$64,035 Total cost of living annually: $55,992

$55,992 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,668

13. Wisconsin

Household median income: $72,458

$72,458 Total cost of living annually: $56,878

$56,878 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,668

12. Alabama

Household median income: $59,609

$59,609 Total cost of living annually: $50,752

$50,752 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,662

11. New Mexico

Household median income: $58,722

$58,722 Total cost of living annually: $55,248

$55,248 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,638

10. Iowa

Household median income $70,571

$70,571 Total cost of living annually: $50,566

$50,566 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,632

9. Texas

Household median income: $73,035

$73,035 Total cost of living annually: $57,518

$57,518 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,632

8. South Dakota

Household median income: $69,457

$69,457 Total cost of living annually: $55,543

$55,543 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,621

7. Missouri

Household median income: $65,920

$65,920 Total cost of living annually: $52,976

$52,976 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,603

6. Louisiana

Household median income: $57,852

$57,852 Total cost of living annually: $47,165

$47,165 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,597

5. Mississippi

Household median income: $52,985

$52,985 Total cost of living annually: $46,702

$46,702 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,597

4. Kansas

Household median income: $69,747

$69,747 Total cost of living annually: $51,741

$51,741 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,568

3. North Dakota

Household median income: $73,959

$73,959 Total cost of living annually: $52,684

$52,684 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,556

2. Arkansas

Household median income: $56,335

$56,335 Total cost of living annually: $48,453

$48,453 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,550

1. Oklahoma

Household median income: $61,364

$61,364 Total cost of living annually: $48,918

$48,918 Total cost of groceries annually: $5,550

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state as sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as; Gen Z born between 1997 or later, millennials born between 1981-1997, Gen X born between 1965-1980, and boomers born between 1946-1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Is How Much Millennials Pay for Groceries in Every State

