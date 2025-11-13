Here Are the Top Growth Healthcare Stocks Every New Investor Should Know

Key Points

The healthcare industry is a hub of innovation, with continuous advancements in treatments, drugs, and digital health technologies. Healthcare companies with strong fundamentals and innovative solutions may offer significant long-term growth potential for investors of all ages and investment preferences.

If you're a new investor and tend to gravitate toward growth stocks, there are plenty of compelling buys to consider in the healthcare space. On that note, here are two names to consider adding to your basket of stocks in the near term.

1. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) built an impressive growth story over its nearly 150-year track record as a company. The company's GLP-1 blockbuster tirzepatide, which is marketed as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for obesity, is a major growth engine. These drugs are experiencing exceptional demand and significant sales volume, with Mounjaro and Zepbound combined sales projected to generate well over $20 billion in 2025 and potentially top $62 billion annually by 2030. The drugs have become the world's best-selling as of the third quarter of 2025 and surpassed Merck's cancer drug Keytruda.

Eli Lilly has consistently demonstrated its robust financial chops, and delivered a 54% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 2025. Much of that growth was from its GLP-1 products, but other products showed positive performance including Verzenio, Jaypirca, Omvoh, and Ebglyss, which all experienced favorable sales growth. Management repeatedly raised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, which reflects its ongoing operational momentum and a strong competitive advantage in its core disease areas of focus.

Eli Lilly has an impressive pipeline for investors to watch. A key potential future growth driver is orforglipron, a once-daily oral GLP-1 treatment currently in phase 3 trials. Its convenience could attract patients who prefer pills over injections and broaden overall market access. In the phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial for orforglipron over 72 weeks, participants on the highest dose (36 mg) achieved an average body weight reduction of 11.2% (about 25 pounds), compared to 2.1% with placebo. Nearly one-fifth (18.4%) of patients on the 36 mg dose achieved a body weight reduction of 20% or more, compared to only 2.8% on placebo.

Other concurrent trials studying orforglipron for diabetes have delivered equally notable results. In one phase 3 trial, participants on the 36 mg dose achieved a mean A1C reduction of about 1.5 percentage points over 40 weeks, with about 65% achieving an A1C of 6.5% or less. Patients with type 2 diabetes also experienced significant weight loss, up to an average of 7.6% (about 17 pounds) with the highest dose.

The pharmaceutical company also has promising drug candidates in disease areas including oncology, immunology, and neuroscience. Eli Lilly has been paying a dividend for about 140 years, with a history of continuous dividend payments dating back to 1885. Its current yield is less than 1%, but part of that's a function of the incredible share price appreciation the stock has delivered (more than 600% over the trailing five years).

While the stock trades at a premium valuation, Eli Lilly's explosive long-term growth in the multibillion-dollar GLP-1 market, its established portfolio of other top-selling drugs, and its burgeoning pipeline pose a compelling opportunity. Growth-oriented investors building out a profitable stock portfolio might want to scoop up some shares right now.

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) is a top biopharmaceutical company with an impressive history of revenue growth and profitability. Some of the company's key products include Dupixent, EYLEA/EYLEA HD, and Libtayo. Developed in collaboration with Sanofi, Dupixent is a flagship product for allergic and inflammatory conditions like atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

EYLEA and EYLEA HD are treatments used for various eye conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The newer EYLEA HD is designed for less frequent dosing to maintain a competitive edge and drive revenue, and the company hopes it will offset the decline in the original EYLEA product due to biosimilar competition and pricing pressures. Libtayo is an immune checkpoint inhibitor in Regeneron's oncology portfolio that's used to treat certain cancers like cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Newer additions to Regeneron's portfolio like Lynozyfic could be a profitable growth driver for the business in the coming years. Lynozyfic received accelerated approval in July 2025 for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have had at least four prior treatments. It is a bispecific antibody that works by engaging the immune system to target and kill myeloma cells. The drug showed a strong 70% objective response rate in trials. Analysts estimate the drug could deliver peak global sales just shy of $1 billion within the next decade.

Beyond existing blockbusters, the company boasts a broad and innovative R&D pipeline with programs in immunology, oncology, neurology, and metabolic diseases. The company recently marked its entry into the lucrative obesity drug market with a novel approach that aims to prevent muscle loss, which is crucial for long-term metabolic health and function. A phase 2 trial for Regeneron's candidate, trevogrumab, showed that combining it with semaglutide (the key active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) resulted in greater fat loss and significantly reduced the loss of lean muscle mass.

Regeneron has also inked a licensing agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals for the dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist HS-20094, which is currently in late-stage trials and is administered as a weekly injection. Regeneron secured the rights to develop and commercialize the drug outside of Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. Regeneron is particularly interested in combining the GLP-1/GIP agonist with its own proprietary drugs.

In Regeneron's financials for the third quarter of 2025, total revenue reached $3.75 billion, a 1% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024. Net income under GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) reached $1.46 billion, up 9% from one year ago. Dupixent global net sales (recorded by Sanofi) surged by 27%, EYLEA HD U.S. net sales grew by 10%, while Libtayo clocked a 26% increase in net sales. While it's been a more turbulent year for some shares of healthcare stocks, and Regeneron hasn't been immune to that shift, this is a quality growth-oriented business. Investors could find themselves with a good opportunity to buy shares on the dip.

