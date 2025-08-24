Here Are the Top Growth Cryptocurrencies Every New Investor Should Know

Key Points Bitcoin has grown exponentially over the past decade, with some now predicting its price could soar to $1 million.

Ethereum has a thriving blockchain ecosystem with plenty of potential long-term growth catalysts.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has been one of the hottest cryptocurrencies in the world.

The crypto market is now valued at $4 trillion and includes literally tens of thousands of different cryptocurrencies. However, just a handful of names account for the majority of the value of the entire crypto market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), for example, accounts for a whopping 58%.

While it might be tempting for first-time crypto investors to dabble in meme coins or highly speculative microcap cryptocurrencies, it's best to focus on high-quality, large-market-cap names with proven track records. Here are the three growth cryptocurrencies you should know.

Bitcoin

The obvious, no-brainer pick is Bitcoin. This was the first-ever cryptocurrency, launched all the way back in 2009. In terms of growth, it is simply unparalleled. Bitcoin first traded for $1 in 2011; $100 in 2013; $1,000 in 2017; $10,000 in 2019; and $100,000 in 2024.

Notice a pattern here? Some experts are already predicting that Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2028.

Bitcoin is typically the first cryptocurrency that both retail and institutional investors choose to own. And for good reason -- it has shown remarkable staying power over the past decade and is now a must-have for any truly diversified portfolio. Even a relatively tiny 1% allocation to Bitcoin can help to turbocharge future returns.

Ethereum

Next up is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which has actually outperformed Bitcoin at times over the past decade. Over the past five years, Ethereum is up a head-turning 900%. It's now trading for $4,200, within striking distance of its all-time high of $4,891 from 2021.

What makes Ethereum unique is that it is both a cryptocurrency and a thriving blockchain ecosystem. In many ways, the Ethereum blockchain is the building block layer for everything that can happen with blockchain technology. This includes everything from decentralized finance (DeFi) to blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). When valuing Ethereum, investors need to take into account how the various pieces of the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem are faring.

That's where things get really exciting, because Ethereum is a behemoth in the DeFi space, accounting for 60% of all total value locked (TVL), an important metric in overall blockchain activity. This dominant position helps to explain why Wall Street banks have made Ethereum their preferred blockchain. Not surprisingly, Ethereum is also the top blockchain for stablecoins, which have burst onto the scene as one of the fastest-growing niches of the blockchain world.

XRP

With a market cap of $179 billion, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) now ranks as the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world, trailing only Bitcoin ($2.3 trillion) and Ethereum ($520 billion). Ever since it went on a record-setting run in 2017-2018, XRP has been highly touted as a top growth cryptocurrency.

This growth potential has been on exhibit over the past 12 months. In the period from November 2024 to January 2025, XRP soared by a remarkable 580%. And then, this summer, XRP soared from $2 to $3.65 in a matter of just weeks.

The big question, though, is whether XRP can maintain this explosive level of performance for long periods. My concern is that XRP may be a wonderful sprinter but a below-average marathoner. That said, XRP is up a whopping 900% over the past five years, and it certainly deserves consideration.

What's not included in this list?

As noted above, there are literally tens of thousands of different cryptocurrencies, so a lot of interesting names have been left off the list. These include meme coins, speculative altcoins that haven't done much since the past big crypto rally in 2020-2021, and dozens of up-and-coming Ethereum challengers that have promised a lot but delivered little.

As a general rule, it's best to focus on the long-term upside potential of different cryptocurrencies rather than their short-term upside. Yes, it can be fun to see your favorite meme coin double in value in just weeks, but over the long haul, you're likely losing money on these speculative investments. Over 90% of meme coin investors lose money or barely break even.

So stick to the highest-quality names with the established track records. If you are searching for future upside potential, the three very best are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.