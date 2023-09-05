Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: September 5, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.60%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.84%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.44%.

Refinance Rates for September 5, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.60% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.73%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.64%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.60%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $706 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay about $154,261 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.44%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.66%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.46%. Last week, it was 7.66%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.44% will cost $802 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $92,477 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.84%. That’s compared to the average of 6.85% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.81% versus 6.85% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.84%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $890 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $60,133 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.41%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.39%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.41% will pay $693 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.21%, on average, compared to the average of 7.26% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.21%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,828 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $479,095 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

