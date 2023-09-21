Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: September 21, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.77%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.91%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.63%.

Refinance Rates for September 21, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.77%, compared to 7.72% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.82%, compared to 7.75% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.77%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $718 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $158,307.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.63% compared to 7.57% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.67%. That compares to 7.57% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.63%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $814 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $95,284 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.91% compared to 6.87% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.89%. That compares to 6.84% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.91%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $894 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $60,925 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.56%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.54%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.56% will pay $703 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.39%, compared to an average of 7.22% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.39%, a borrower would pay $920 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $492,661 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

