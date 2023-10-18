Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: October 18, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 8.24%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 7.33%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 8.08%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for October 18, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 8.24% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 8.07%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 8.23%. At this time last week, it was 8.10%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 8.24%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $751 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be approximately $170,228.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 8.08%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.94%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 8.07%. This time last week, it was 7.94%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 8.08% will cost $841 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $101,912 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.33%. That’s compared to the average of 7.28% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.29% versus 7.26% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.33%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $917 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $65,077 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 8.09%. Last week, the average rate was 7.99%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 8.09% will pay $740 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.78%, on average, compared to the average of 7.67% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.78%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $7,071 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $522,734 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.