Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: May 16, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.24%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.40%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.03%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.65%.

Refinance Rates for May 16, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.24%. That’s compared to 7.14% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,044 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.24%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $436,018. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.25% compared to 7.15% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.03% compared to 6.91% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.05%. That compares to 6.93% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.03%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,331 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $259,513 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage rose to 6.40%. Yesterday, it was 6.36%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.33%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.56%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.43%. Last week it was 6.36%.

With an interest rate of 6.40%, you would pay $2,597 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $167,434 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.33%. Last week, the average rate was 7.29%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.33% will pay $5,157 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.50%, compared to an average of 6.45% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s rate of 6.50%, a borrower would pay $6,533 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $425,995 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.65%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.76% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.69%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.36% compared to 6.30% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

