Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: March 7, 2023—Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.12%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.29%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.02%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.69%.

Refinance Rates for March 7, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 7.12% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.21%. The 52-week low is 4.44%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.14%. At this time last week, it was 7.22%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.12%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,020 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay approximately $427,252 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.02% compared to 7.24% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.04%. That compares to 7.26% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.02%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,330 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $259,080 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.29%. That’s compared to the average of 6.43% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 3.63%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.33% versus 6.46% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.29%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,579 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $164,186 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.25%. Last week, the average rate was 7.24%. The 52-week low is 4.47%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.25% will pay $5,116 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance dropped to 6.46%. Last week, the average rate was 6.48%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 3.65%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.46% will pay $6,517 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $423,028 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.69%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 2.93%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.56%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.47% compared to 6.47% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 3.85%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

