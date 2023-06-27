Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: June 27, 2023—Rates Advance Higher

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.29%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.42%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.12%.

Refinance Rates for June 27, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 7.29% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.19%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.34%. This time last week, it was 7.22%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.29%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $685 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. In total interest, you’d pay $146,536 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.12%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.13%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.17%. This time last week, it was 7.13%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.12% will cost $782 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $87,790 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.42% compared to 6.41% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.42%. That compares to 6.42% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.42%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $867 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $56,038 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.93%. Last week, the average rate was 6.90%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.93% will pay $661 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.72%, on average, compared to the average of 6.72% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.72%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,626 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $442,683 in total interest.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

