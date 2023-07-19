Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: July 19, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.28%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.47%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.17%

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for July 19, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.28%, compared to 7.52% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.33%, compared to 7.57% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.28%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $684 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $146,414.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.17%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.38%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.21%. This time last week, it was 7.38%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.17% will cost $785 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $88,500 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.47% compared to 6.72% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.47%. That compares to 6.69% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.47%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $870 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $56,522 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.23%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.14% will pay $675 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 6.81%. Last week, the average rate was 7.03%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.81% will pay $888 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $449,048 in total interest over the life of the loan.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.