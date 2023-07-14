Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: July 14, 2023—Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.29%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.46%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.13%.

Refinance Rates for July 14, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.29%. That’s compared to 7.58% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $685 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.29%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $146,488. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.33% compared to 7.56% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.13%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.48%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.16%. One week ago, it was 7.48%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.13% will cost $783 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $87,877 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.46%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.69%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.45%. Last week it was 6.67%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.46% will cost $869 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,414 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.27%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.14% will pay $675 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.88%, compared to an average of 7.07% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.88%, a borrower would pay $892 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $454,379 in total interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

