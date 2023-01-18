Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: January 18, 2023—Current Refinance Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.66%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.01%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.57%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.38%.

Refinance Rates for January 18, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.66%, compared to 6.69% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.67%, compared to 6.69% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.66%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,928 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $394,037.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.57% compared to 6.79% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.58%. That compares to 6.80% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.57%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,249 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $239,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage increased to 6.01%. Yesterday, it was 5.86%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.03%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.03%. Last week it was 6.05%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.01%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,533 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $155,974 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.68%. Last week, the average rate was 6.69%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.68% will pay $4,830 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance increased to 6.08%. Last week, the average rate was 6.04%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.08% will pay $6,361 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $395,050 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate dropped to 5.38% from 5.39% yesterday. The average rate was 5.42% last week.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.38% will pay $1,681 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.03% compared to 6.02% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.68%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

