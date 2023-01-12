Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: January 12, 2023—Current Refinance Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.65%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 5.99%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.70%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.41%.

Refinance Rates for January 12, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.65%. That’s compared to 6.66% from last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,926 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.65%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $393,322. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.65% compared to 6.67% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.70% compared to 6.83% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.71%. That compares to 6.84% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.70%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,272 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $245,324 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 5.99% compared to 6.15% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.01%. That compares to 6.18% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 5.99%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,530 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $155,391 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.65%. Last week, the average rate was 6.66%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.65% will pay $4,815 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance declined to 6.00%. Last week, the average rate was 6.19%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.00% will pay $6,329 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $389,207 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.41%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.39%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.02% compared to 6.07% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.68%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

