Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: February 6, 2023—Current Refinance Rates Climb

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.59%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 5.87%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.54%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.30%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for February 6, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.59%, compared to 6.56% last week and the 52-week low of 6.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.60%, compared to 6.57% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.59%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,914 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $389,038.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.54% compared to 6.44% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.55%. That compares to 6.45% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.54%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,244 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $238,510 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage inched up to 5.87%. Yesterday, it was 5.63%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.76%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.63%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 5.89%. This time last week, it was 5.79%.

With an interest rate of 5.87%, you would pay $2,511 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $151,899 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.64%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.60%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.39%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.64% will pay $4,810 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 5.96%. Last week, the average rate was 5.84%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.65%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 5.96% will pay $6,313 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $386,291 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.30%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.22% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.30%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.77% compared to 5.80% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.24% and the 52-week low was 5.64%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.