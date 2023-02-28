Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: February 28, 2023—Rates Remain Stable

Refinance rates remained mostly unchanged today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.21%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.43%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.24%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.56%.

Refinance Rates for February 28, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance stayed at 7.21% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.01%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.22%. At this time last week, it was 7.02%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.21%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,038 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. In total interest, you’d pay $433,823 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.24%. That’s compared to the average of 6.94% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.26% compared to 6.96% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.24%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,369 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $268,635 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.43%. That’s compared to the average of 6.27% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 3.32%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.46% versus 6.30% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.43%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,602 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $168,322 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.24%. Last week, the average rate was 7.05%. The 52-week low is 4.08%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.24% will pay $5,111 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.48%, on average, compared to the average of 6.29% last week and the 52-week low of 3.31%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.48%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,525 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $424,511 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.56%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 7.62%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.56% will pay $1,715 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.47% compared to 6.32% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 3.47%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

