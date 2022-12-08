Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: December 8, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.62%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 5.95%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.44%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.33%.

Refinance Rates for December 8, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.62%, compared to 6.86% last week and the 52-week low of 6.62%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.63%, compared to 6.88% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.62%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,920 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $391,179.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.44%. That’s compared to the average of 6.66% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.45% compared to 6.67% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.44%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,226 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $234,272 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 5.95%. That’s compared to the average of 6.05% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.91%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.98% versus 6.07% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 5.95%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,523 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $154,225 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.61%. Last week, the average rate was 6.90%. The 52-week low is 6.61%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.61% will pay $4,795 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 5.92%. Last week, the average rate was 6.04%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.88%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 5.92% will pay $6,297 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $383,380 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.33%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 7.41%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.33% will pay $1,672 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.03% compared to 5.99% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

