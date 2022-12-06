Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: December 6, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 6.83%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.04%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.61%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.36%.

Refinance Rates for December 6, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.83%. That’s compared to 6.91% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.66%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,962 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.83%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $406,239. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.84% compared to 6.92% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.61% compared to 6.70% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.62%. That compares to 6.72% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.61%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,256 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $241,486 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.04%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.12%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.07%. This time last week, it was 6.14%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.04% will cost $2,538 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $156,850 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.86%. Last week, the average rate was 6.94%. The 52-week low is 6.55%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.86% will pay $4,919 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.06%, on average, compared to the average of 6.12% last week and the 52-week low of 5.88%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.06%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,353 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $393,587 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.36%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 7.40%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.36% will pay $1,677 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.10% compared to 6.04% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

