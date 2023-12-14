Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: December 14, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.48%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.63%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.26%.

Refinance Rates for December 14, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.48%. That’s compared to 7.56% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $698 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.48%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $151,150. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.54% compared to 7.62% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.26% compared to 7.27% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.33%. That compares to 7.34% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.26%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $791 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $89,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage slipped to 6.63%. Yesterday, it was 6.71%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.75%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.61%. This time last week, it was 6.75%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.63% will cost $878 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $58,069 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.45%. Last week, the average rate was 7.54%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.45% will pay $696 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.10%, on average, compared to the average of 7.17% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.10%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,783 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $470,978 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

