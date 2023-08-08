Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: August 8, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.48%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.76%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.34%.

Refinance Rates for August 8, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.48%, compared to 7.42% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.52%, compared to 7.45% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.48%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $698 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $151,323.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.34%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.33%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.34%. This time last week, it was 7.33%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.34% will cost $796 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $91,016 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.76%. That’s compared to the average of 6.67% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.75% versus 6.66% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.76%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $885 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $59,334 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.30%. Last week, the average rate was 7.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.30% will pay $686 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance declined to 7.06%. Last week, the average rate was 6.98%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.06% will pay $902 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $468,178 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

