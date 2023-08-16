Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: August 16, 2023—Rates Jump Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.68%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.78%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.57%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for August 16, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 7.68% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.44%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.71%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $712 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.68%. You’d pay around $156,169 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.57% compared to 7.32% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.58%. That compares to 7.32% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.57%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $810 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $94,386 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.78% compared to 6.70% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.79%. That compares to 6.68% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.78%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $887 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $59,593 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.40%. Last week, the average rate was 7.31%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.40% will pay $692 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.18%, on average, compared to the average of 7.00% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.18%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,817 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $477,120 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.