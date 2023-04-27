Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: April 27, 2023—Rates Hold Steady

Refinance rates stayed flat today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.13%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.33%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.95%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.68%.

Refinance Rates for April 27, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance held at 7.13% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.20%. The 52-week high is 7.44%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.14%. This time last week, it was 7.21%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $2,022 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.13%. In total interest, you’d pay $427,981 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.95%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.12%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.97%. This time last week, it was 7.14%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.95% will cost $2,317 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $256,056 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.33% compared to 6.42% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.36%. That compares to 6.45% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.33%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,585 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $165,366 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.27%. Last week, the average rate was 7.34%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.27% will pay $5,127 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.45%, on average, compared to the average of 6.55% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.45%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,513 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $422,287 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.68%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.49%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.63%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.23% compared to 6.40% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

