Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: April 26, 2023—Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.13%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.36%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.90%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.68%.

Refinance Rates for April 26, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance dropped to 7.13% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.17%. The 52-week high is 7.44%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.14%. At this time last week, it was 7.18%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $2,022 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.13%. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $427,981.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.90% compared to 7.05% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.92%. That compares to 7.07% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.90%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,308 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $253,902 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.36%. That’s compared to the average of 6.38% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.38% versus 6.41% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.36%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,590 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $166,252 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.20%. Last week, the average rate was 7.30%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.20% will pay $5,091 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 6.42%. Last week, the average rate was 6.51%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.51%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.42% will pay $6,500 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $420,066 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.68%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.49% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.62%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.13% compared to 6.37% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

