Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: September 23, 2024—Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.76%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 5.69%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.52%.

Refinance Rates for September 23, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.76%. That’s compared to 6.77% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $649 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.76%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $133,687. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.78% compared to 6.79% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.52%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.47%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.55%. One week ago, it was 6.49%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.52% will cost $747 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $79,249 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 5.69%. That’s compared to the average of 5.76% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.72% versus 5.79% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 5.69%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $827 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $48,896 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.69%. Last week, the average rate was 6.78%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.69% will pay $644 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.51%, compared to an average of 6.56% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.51%, a borrower would pay $872 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $426,811 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity. A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.

Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

