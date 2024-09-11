Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: September 11, 2024—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.86%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 5.87%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.59%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for September 11, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 6.86% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.98%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.88%. At this time last week, it was 7.00%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.86%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $656 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $136,062 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.59%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.73%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.61%. Last week, it was 6.75%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.59% will cost $751 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $80,169 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.87%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.04%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 5.90%. Last week it was 6.08%.

With an interest rate of 5.87%, you would pay $837 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $50,614 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.79%. Last week, the average rate was 6.99%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.79% will pay $651 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.55%, on average, compared to the average of 6.66% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.55%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,552 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $429,337 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).



A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.



Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.