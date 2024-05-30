Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: May 30, 2024—Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.71%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.91%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.60%.

Refinance Rates for May 30, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.71%, compared to 7.56% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.73%, compared to 7.58% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.71%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $714 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $156,914.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.60%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.36%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.63%. Last week, it was 7.39%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.60% will cost $812 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $94,871 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.91%. That’s compared to the average of 6.78% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.94% versus 6.81% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.91%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $894 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $60,835 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.56%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.50%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.56% will pay $703 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.25%. Last week, the average rate was 7.28%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.25% will pay $913 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $482,213 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

Know When To Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

