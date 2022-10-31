Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: October 31, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.17%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.42%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.29%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%.

Refinance Rates for October 31, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 7.17% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.27%. The 52-week high is 7.38%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.18%. This time last week, it was 7.28%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.17%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $677 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $143,633 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.29%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.35%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.31%. Last week, it was 7.37%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.29% will cost $793 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $90,272 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage dropped to 6.42%. Yesterday, it was 6.43%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.55%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.86%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.45%. Last week it was 6.58%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.42%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $867 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $56,009 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.17%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.28%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.17% will pay $677 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 6.40%. Last week, the average rate was 6.58%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.87%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.40% will pay $866 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $6,492, and you’d pay around $418,586 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 6.94%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.45% will pay $565 per month in principal and interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

