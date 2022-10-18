Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: October 18, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.20%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.41%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.10%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.34%.

Refinance Rates for October 18, 2022

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.20% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.14%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.23%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.21%. This time last week, it was 7.16%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $679 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.20%. You’d pay about $144,364 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.10%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.05%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.12%. Last week, it was 7.07%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.10% will cost $781 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $87,515 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage decreased to 6.41%. Yesterday, it was 6.52%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.26%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.68%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.44%. Last week it was 6.30%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.41% will cost $866 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $55,910 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.22%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.18%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.39%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.22% will pay $680 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance dropped to 6.39%. Last week, the average rate was 6.28%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.66%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.39% will pay $865 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $6,488, and you’d pay around $417,847 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate moved up to 5.34% from 5.29% yesterday. The average rate was 5.31% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.34% will pay $558 per month in principal and interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

