Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: November 9, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.28%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.48%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.31%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.48%.

Refinance Rates for November 9, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.28% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.27%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.29%. This time last week, it was 7.28%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.28%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $684 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be about $146,316.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.31%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.29%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.32%. This time last week, it was 7.30%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.31% will cost $794 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $90,564 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.48%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.50%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.12%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.51%. Last week it was 6.53%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.48% will cost $870 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,601 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.28%. Last week, the average rate was 7.29%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.28% will pay $684 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.45%. Last week, the average rate was 6.52%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.12%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.45% will pay $868 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $6,513, and you’d pay around $422,287 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 5.48%. The average rate was 5.47% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.48% will pay $567 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.44% compared to 6.45% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.04%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

