Here Are Today’s Refinance Rates: November 8, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.37%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.46%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.37%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.48%.

Refinance Rates for November 8, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.37% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.28%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.38%. At this time last week, it was 7.29%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $690 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.37%. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be about $148,520.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.37%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.39%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.39%. Last week, it was 7.40%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.37% will cost $798 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $91,439 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage fell to 6.46%. Yesterday, it was 6.52%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.54%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.12%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.49%. Last week it was 6.57%.

With an interest rate of 6.46%, you would pay $869 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,404 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.40%. Last week, the average rate was 7.28%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.40% will pay $692 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 6.45%. Last week, the average rate was 6.54%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.12%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.45% will pay $868 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $6,513, and you’d pay around $422,287 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 5.48%. The average rate was 5.46% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.48% will pay $567 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.52% compared to 6.50% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.04%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

In general, you should consider refinancing your mortgage when one or more of the following scenarios apply:

You can lower your monthly mortgage payment

You can reduce your long-run interest costs

You can get rid of mortgage insurance

Just be sure the closing costs associated with a refinance don’t eat up the savings you’re hoping to realize. You can calculate the break-even point when your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can figure that out by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

