Here Are Today’s Mortgage Refinance Rates: February 12, 2025 – Rates Climb

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased to 6.98% today, according to the Mortgage Research Center. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 5.95%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.83%.

30-Year Refinance Rates

At 6.98%, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance is down 0.03 point from this time last week.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.02%. At this time last week, it was 7.04%. The APR represents the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.98%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $664 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be about $139,098.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.83%. A week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.86%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.87%, compared to 6.91% last week.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today's interest rate would cost $765 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $83,616 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 5.95%. A week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 5.9%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.01%. Last week, it was 5.96%.

Based on the current interest rate, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $841 per month in principal and interest - not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $51,408 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance (a loan above the federal conforming loan limit of $806,500 in most places) decreased week-over-week to 7.22%, versus 7.26% last week.

At today's interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance, a borrower would pay $680 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.42% on average, up 0.06 point from last week.

At today's interest rate, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $867 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $55,999 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home's equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child's college. If you've been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You'll need to know the loan's closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Qualify for Today's Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn't that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it's always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You're also likely to look better to lenders if you don't have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

