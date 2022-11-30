Here Are Today’s Mortgage Rates: November 30, 2022—Mortgage Rates Cool Off

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.84%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.13%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.87%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%.

Mortgage Rates for November 30, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.84%, which is 0.04% lower than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 6.36% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.86%. The APR was 6.89% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.84% on a $100,000 loan will cost $655 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $135,653.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.13%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.23%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.70%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.16%. Last week it was 6.26%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.13% will cost $851 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $53,161 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.87%. Last week, the average rate was 6.90%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 6.36%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.90% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $657 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,929, and you’d pay around $1,022,806 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%. The 52-week low was 4.75% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.45% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $565.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a general idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

